Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Zacks Research

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

NYSE ALK opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.