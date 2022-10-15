Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chevron Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.23. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $18.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

