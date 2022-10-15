Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.10 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $733.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,038,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

