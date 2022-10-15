Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issued By Zacks Research

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

