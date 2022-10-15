Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Decreased by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $74.82 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

