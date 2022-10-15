Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Catalent Stock Down 2.8 %

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Catalent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Catalent by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 124,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.