Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of ACI opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

