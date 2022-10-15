Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,490,670. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $651,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $118,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $114,637,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

