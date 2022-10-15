Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enerflex Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.42.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.55 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.41 million and a PE ratio of -26.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.97.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

