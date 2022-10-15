Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

