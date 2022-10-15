Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

