Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,358 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

