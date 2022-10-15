R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.60

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.60 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.37), with a volume of 3,467 shares.

R.E.A. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85. The company has a market capitalization of £49.53 million and a P/E ratio of 706.25.

About R.E.A.

(Get Rating)

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.