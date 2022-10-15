Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $23.50

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $23.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

RDN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

RDN stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The business had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Radian Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,132,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,161,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

