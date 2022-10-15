Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 7.7% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Rambus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 1.14. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

