Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 5.6 %

Raymond James stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

