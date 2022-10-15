Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) PT Lowered to $1.90

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

