Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $359.49

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.49 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 307.70 ($3.72). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.76), with a volume of 774,369 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REDD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The stock has a market cap of £729.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 331.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.49.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

