Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.20

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.20 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.71). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69), with a volume of 6,019 shares changing hands.

Redx Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.56.

About Redx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.