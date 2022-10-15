Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Microsoft stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.