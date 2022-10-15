Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RLMD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 99,113 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,621 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

