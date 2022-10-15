Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lam Research Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $9.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $37.14 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.05.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $314.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.96. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

