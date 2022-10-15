Research Analysts Set Expectations for Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.01.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

