ResMed Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $6.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

ResMed Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RMD opened at $211.75 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $220.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,954 shares of company stock worth $6,977,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

