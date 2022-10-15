Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.77

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.77 and traded as low as $24.98. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHUHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

