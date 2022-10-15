Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

RITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

