RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.72

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.72 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33). RM shares last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,236,059 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.72. The company has a market capitalization of £22.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.00.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

