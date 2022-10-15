Robert W. Baird Raises Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $74.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAH. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

CAH stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,473,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

