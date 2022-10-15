Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,531,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $223.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.