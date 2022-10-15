Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

