RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPM. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.