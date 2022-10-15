Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $298.54

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.54 ($3.61) and traded as low as GBX 294 ($3.55). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.62), with a volume of 651,235 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00.

Ruffer Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

