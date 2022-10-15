RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.21

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and traded as low as $37.41. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 84,487 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWEOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.01.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

