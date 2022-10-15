RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.21

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and traded as low as $37.41. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 84,487 shares.
RWEOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
