Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Further Reading

