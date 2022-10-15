SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $451.00

Shares of SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.45) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.45). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.45), with a volume of 965,833 shares.

SafeCharge International Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 451 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

