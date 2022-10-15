Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $9,681,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.02. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.