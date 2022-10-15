Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 92 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.65.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.