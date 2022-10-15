Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.88

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.88 and traded as low as $117.91. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $117.91, with a volume of 14,553 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.88.
Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.
