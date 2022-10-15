Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.16

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.16 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 14.98 ($0.18). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 192,282 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £21.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

