Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 415.48 ($5.02). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 170,822 shares trading hands.
Scottish American Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £603.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 417.50.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
