Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.64 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.96 ($0.08). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.08), with a volume of 6,770,292 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.14) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.64.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

