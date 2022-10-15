Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.76

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.76 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($0.98). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 83.10 ($1.00), with a volume of 2,215,047 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,077.50.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
