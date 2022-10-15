Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.