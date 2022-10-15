Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,278.50 ($27.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £163.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.86. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,274.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,215.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.