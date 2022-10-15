Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,278.50 ($27.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £163.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 534.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,274.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,215.88. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.