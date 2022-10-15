Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,121.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. Shell has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

