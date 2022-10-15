Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.69). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.
Shore Capital Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.50. The company has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.