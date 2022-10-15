Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Rises By 24.9%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.
Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadian Timber (ACAZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.