Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Rises By 24.9%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Acadian Timber

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACAZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

