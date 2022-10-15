Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Increases By 27.2%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,529,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 1,988,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAVVF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.80. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $237.18 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 27.08%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

