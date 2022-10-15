Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Grows By 75.0%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. Advantest has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

